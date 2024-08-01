Rs 971 cr new Parliament building faces leaks amid heavy Delhi rains

The newly inaugurated Parliament building in New Delhi, constructed at a staggering cost of Rs 971 crore, has raised eyebrows after heavy rains on Wednesday led to water leaks inside the structure. The leaks were reported in the lobby area, sparking concerns about the building’s ability to withstand severe weather conditions, barely a year after its completion.

In addition to the internal leaks, waterlogging was observed around the premises, particularly near the New Parliament’s Makar Dwar entrance. Several videos of the flooding quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and criticism.

Political Reactions

The incident has also provoked political reactions, with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav taking to social media to express his disapproval. Yadav shared a video of the leaks with a caption that read: “The old parliament was better than this new parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the parliament built with billions of rupees. People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design.”

Public Concerns

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about the quality of construction and the use of public funds. The new Parliament building, which was inaugurated with much fanfare, was intended to be a symbol of modern India’s progress. However, the recent leaks have cast a shadow over the project, leading to questions about its long-term durability and the planning that went into its construction.

As the videos of the waterlogged areas circulate widely, the incident has become a talking point not only among political circles but also among the general public, who are questioning the efficacy of such high-cost infrastructure projects.

Official Response

As of now, there has been no official statement from the government or the construction firms involved in the project addressing the leaks or the waterlogging issues. The situation is being closely monitored, and it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to address the concerns raised by the incident.

The leaks in the Rs 971 crore building have undeniably put the spotlight on the project, and the authorities will likely face increased scrutiny over the coming days.