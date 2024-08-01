More than 50 missing after cloudburst in Shimla

Shimla: More than 50 people are reported missing in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts due to the incidents of cloudbursts in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu said that rescue and relief operations are ongoing. “Very sad news has been received about more than 50 people missing due to a cloudburst in Rampur tehsil of Shimla, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district and Jaon, Nirmand villages of Kullu.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police, Home Guard and Fire Services are engaged in relief, search and rescue operations. The local administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations smoothly.

I am in touch with the officials and monitoring the relief and rescue operations. The state government is committed to providing all possible assistance,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that 36 people have been reported missing in the Samej area of Shimla district and eight have been reported missing in the Tikken area of Mandi district.

Two bodies have been recovered. “So far, 36 people have been reported missing in the Samej area of Shimla district. Similarly, 8 people are missing in the Tikken area of Mandi, 2 bodies have been recovered, and 1 is injured.