10 people die due to heavy rains in Kedarnath

Kedarnath: At least 10 people have died and the concrete bridge and footbridge on the Kedarnath route have been damaged, following heavy rain in the area informed Uttarakhand State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Thursday.

“All the routes of Chardham are open, only the footpath in Kedarnath has been obstructed. 100 other routes are obstructed; efforts are being made continuously to open them” the Chief secretary said.

Earlier on Thursday Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected areas. The Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the situation of rescue and relief operations in areas affected by heavy rainfall.

During the meeting, CM Dhami said that rescue teams had been active throughout the night, relocating people to safety due to the impact of the rains. “We received information about the disruption of life in many areas across the state.

Consequently, rescue teams worked through the night to move people to safer locations,” he said The Chief Minister assured that he is maintaining constant communication with the local administration.

He instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to remain on high alert in the affected regions. “I have directed officials to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall and to relocate individuals endangered by rising rivers and drains to safer places.