Wayanad landslides: Toll rises as rescue works continue

Wayanad: The serene hills of Wayanad have been marred by tragedy as severe landslides, triggered by relentless rainfall, have claimed at least 277 lives. The disaster has left over 200 people injured, with the toll expected to rise as more victims are uncovered in the debris.

The hardest-hit areas include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, where the devastation has disproportionately impacted women and children.

Search and rescue operations are in full swing as authorities scramble to save those still trapped under the rubble. The Indian Army, which has been on the ground since the disaster struck, has rescued approximately 1,000 people. However, about 220 individuals remain unaccounted for as rescue efforts enter their third day.

In a bid to expedite the evacuation of stranded individuals, a Bailey bridge is being constructed in the affected areas. This temporary structure is expected to provide critical access for rescue teams and enable quicker evacuation of those still at risk.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken charge of the situation, chairing an all-party meeting in Wayanad to coordinate the ongoing relief efforts. The state government, alongside local authorities, is working to ensure that aid reaches the affected communities as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall in nine districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The alert underscores the continued threat of severe weather, which could exacerbate the already dire situation.

In response to the unfolding disaster, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called on Home Minister Amit Shah to declare the Wayanad landslides a “calamity of severe nature” under the MPLADS guidelines. This designation would allow MPs to direct urgent financial assistance to the affected regions, potentially accelerating relief efforts.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have visited the affected areas to assess the situation firsthand. They met with families of the victims and inquired about ongoing relief efforts, emphasizing the need for swift and comprehensive support for those impacted by the disaster.

The tragedy has also garnered international attention, with countries such as the United States, Russia, China, and Iran expressing condolences to India over the loss of life. These messages of support highlight the global concern over the scale of the disaster and the humanitarian crisis it has triggered.

As Wayanad grapples with the aftermath of the landslides, the focus remains on rescuing the missing and providing relief to those who have lost everything. The community, known for its natural beauty and tranquility, is now at the center of one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory.