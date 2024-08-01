NIA conducts raids in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai

Chennai: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at the residences of former leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in two locations across the Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The operation, which began early this morning, is linked to the ongoing investigation into the 2019 murder of a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader.

The case dates back to February 2019, when Ramalingam, the former town secretary of PMK from Thirubuvanam in Thanjavur district, was brutally hacked to death. The murder was allegedly linked to a religious conversion dispute. Following the incident, police arrested five individuals—Muhammad Riyas, Nizamali, Sharfudeen, Muhammad Rizwan, and Asarudeen—believed to be involved in the crime.

Due to the nature of the case, which stemmed from communal tensions, the investigation was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a more in-depth probe.

As part of the investigation, NIA officials have intensified their operations today. The raids are currently being conducted at the residence of Nawas Khan, the district secretary of PFI, in Vadakarai, Mayiladuthurai, and at the home of Muhammad Faizal, the district president of PFI, located on Perumal Kovil Sannathi Street in Thirubuvanam.

NIA officials from Chennai are leading the raids, which are reportedly being carried out with high intensity. To ensure the security of the operation, armed police officers have been deployed at the sites.

These raids are seen as a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, as the NIA seeks to uncover further evidence related to the 2019 murder case. The developments have attracted significant attention, as they involve key figures from the now-banned PFI organization.