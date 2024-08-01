Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions



India’s shooting contingent continues to shine at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Swapnil Kusale adding a third bronze to the country’s tally. Kusale’s achievement in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final marks a historic moment as all of India’s medals so far have come from shooting events.

Kusale displayed remarkable composure and precision in a highly competitive field to secure the bronze medal. His performance was a testament to his dedication and the rigorous training that has been a hallmark of the Indian shooting team leading up to these Olympics.

Before Kusale’s victory, Manu Bhaker had already made headlines by clinching a bronze medal in her event, further establishing herself as one of India’s premier shooters. Bhaker, known for her consistent performances on the global stage, lived up to expectations, securing India’s first medal at Paris 2024.

But Bhaker wasn’t done yet. Teaming up with Sarabjot Singh, the duo put on a stellar performance in the mixed team event to bring home another bronze. Their synchronization and focus under pressure were crucial in outmaneuvering strong competitors from across the world.

With three bronze medals already in the bag, all courtesy of the shooting team, India’s campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics has begun on a promising note. The strong showing by Indian shooters has raised hopes for further successes in the days to come.