Maragatham Kumaravel thanks Madurantakam voters 

Madurantakam, Oct 9:

TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel has thanked the people of Madurantakam constituency following her victory in the Assembly by-election.

Maragatham expressed her gratitude to the voters for supporting her in the bypoll, which was held on October 6. The votes were counted on October 9.

The by-election was necessitated after Maragatham resigned as MLA following her decision to leave the AIADMK and join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

She contested the bypoll as the TVK candidate, with the party seeking to retain the constituency following her earlier victory as an AIADMK candidate.