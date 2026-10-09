Dharapuram:  We Accept People’s Verdict, AIADMK’s Bhanumathi

Dharapuram, Oct 9:

AIADMK candidate K Bhanumathi has said that her party accepts the people’s verdict following its setback in the Dharapuram Assembly by-election.

Bhanumathi contested against TVK candidate P Sathyabama, DMK candidate S Suganya and candidates from other parties in the bypoll held on October 6. The seat fell vacant after former AIADMK MLA Sathyabama resigned and joined the TVK.

The by-election was closely watched as a contest between the ruling TVK and the opposition parties, with the AIADMK seeking to retain the constituency.

Bhanumathi’s response came after the counting of votes on October 9, with the result marking a setback for the AIADMK in Dharapuram.