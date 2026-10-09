DMK & AIADMK competing for second place: Minister 

Ramanathapuram, Oct 9:

Tamil Nadu Minister D K Prabhu on Friday claimed that the DMK and AIADMK were competing for second place in the by-elections to the Dharapuram and Madurantakam Assembly constituencies, while the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was set to win both seats by a huge margin.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanathapuram, Prabhu said TVK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram were leading in both constituencies.

“The contest in these elections is between the DMK and AIADMK for second place,” he said.

The minister attributed TVK’s performance to the overwhelming affection people had for Chief Minister Vijay, adding that the party was on the verge of a historic victory.

His remarks came as counting was under way in the two constituencies, where TVK candidates were leading, according to the Election Commission updates available at the time.