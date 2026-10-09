Puducherry: AINRC retains Thattanchavady seat

Thattanchavady, Oct 9:

The ruling AINRC retained the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in neighbouring Puducherry, a seat considered the pocket borough of party founder and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

The constituency fell vacant after Rangasamy resigned following his victory from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the April 9 Assembly elections.

AINRC candidate Ashok Anand won the bypoll with 13,358 votes, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 8,482 votes. The counting was completed in four rounds.

Vinayagam secured 4,876 votes, while DMK candidate K Sethu, alias Sethuselvam, polled 2,664 votes, according to the Election Commission.