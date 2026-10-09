Security tightened at Chennai airport ahead of Modi’s visit

Chennai, Oct 9:

Security has been intensified at Chennai Airport ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday, October 11.

An SPG team from Delhi, led by ADGP Amit Kumar, has arrived to oversee arrangements at the airport, along his travel routes and at programme venues.

A security meeting was held at the old airport terminal on Thursday evening, attended by officials from the airport, CISF, Chennai City Police, intelligence agencies and state and central government departments to review arrangements for the Prime Minister’s arrival, movements and departure.

Modi will arrive at the old Chennai Airport terminal at 11.10 am on a special flight from Delhi. He will travel by car to Porur to inaugurate the Metro Rail project, then proceed to IIT Madras in Guindy and the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam for official programmes. He is scheduled to leave for Delhi at 4 pm. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is also expected to participate.

The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to travel by helicopter to Porur, but all movements during the five-hour visit will now be by road. The SPG has sought additional security arrangements as roadshows are also being considered at certain locations.

SPG personnel from Delhi will control security at the old airport from Friday until Sunday night. Drone and inflatable balloon flights have been prohibited near the airport. Permanent courier and cargo company employees must wear photo identity cards, while temporary staff have been barred from duty at these establishments and in runway maintenance areas during the three-day period.

Authorities have intensified surveillance at the airport and nearby areas, ordered checks at hotels and lodges to identify suspicious occupants, and introduced additional screening beyond the standard three-tier security protocol. The measures will remain in force until Sunday night, officials said.