Body-shaming row: TVK files complaints against Stalin 

Tiruchy, Oct 9:

The women’s wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday filed complaints against DMK president M K Stalin at five police stations in Tiruchy, accusing him of making a body-shaming remark against TVK’s Dharapuram by-election candidate P Sathyabama during the election campaign.

The complaints were lodged at Srirangam, Thillai Nagar and Tiruchy Government Hospital police stations, among others. The police received the complaints and issued acknowledgements to the petitioners.

The controversy arose from an alleged remark made by Stalin while campaigning in the Dharapuram constituency, where Sathyabama contested the by-election on a TVK ticket. The comment triggered a debate in political circles and on social media, with TVK and its alliance partners condemning it and raising the issue during the campaign.

Earlier, the TVK advocates’ wing had submitted complaints against Stalin to the Director General of Police, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner and the Election Commission of India, seeking action over the alleged remark.

The controversy became one of the issues highlighted by TVK during the Dharapuram by-election campaign. The latest complaints mark a further escalation in the political row between the ruling TVK and the DMK following the election contest.