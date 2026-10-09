HC asks DVAC not to act against E V Velu, son till Oct 15

Chennai, Oct 9:

The Madras High Court on Friday orally suggested that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) not take any action against former DMK minister E V Velu and his son E V Kumaran till October 15, 2026, in connection with an FIR over the alleged excavation of lake-bed material for a DMK conference in Tiruvannamalai district.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan made the observation while hearing petitions filed by Velu and Kumaran seeking to quash the FIR registered against them. The case was registered by the DVAC on September 24, based on a complaint lodged by Arappor Iyakkam with the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 14, 2026. The DVAC counsel sought time to file a counter, following which the court posted the matter to October 15.

According to the FIR, the DMK conference was held on December 14, 2025, at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi on approximately 124.56 acres owned by Kumaran. Velu, who was then the Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works, as well as the DMK’s northern zonal in-charge and Tiruvannamalai (South) district secretary, allegedly supervised the arrangements for the event.

The FIR alleges that lake-bed material was excavated from Malappambadi lake between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference venue without obtaining permission from the Revenue, Corporation, or Geology and Mining departments. It further alleges that Velu misused his official position to facilitate the excavation. The alleged involvement of officials from the concerned departments is also under investigation.

The DVAC has registered the case under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(3) and 324(5), read with Section 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked against private individuals and others for alleged abetment. Velu and Kumaran have sought to quash the FIR and requested exemption from producing a certified copy of the FIR. The allegations are yet to be adjudicated by the court.