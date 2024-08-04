Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final after shoot-off

Paris, August 03: Manu Bhaker had a brilliant run in the 25m pistol final at the Paris Olympics but ultimately ended up in fourth place after a nail-biting shoot-off with former world record holder Veronica Major. Korea’s Yang Jin clinched the gold, defeating France’s Camille Jedrzejewski in another shoot-off.

Bhaker, who has already secured two bronze medals in these Games—the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Olympics—was in second place at the end of Stage 1 and maintained a strong position throughout the competition. However, the pressure in the final moments proved too much.

Stage 1:



At 12:59 PM, the athletes took their positions, and the competition began at 1:00 PM. Manu didn’t start well, hitting just two of her opening five shots, placing her in sixth. Three athletes shared the top spot with four hits each. In the second series, Manu found her rhythm, missing only once. Despite this, she had to catch up with Yang Jin, the reigning Asian champion, who led with eight hits.

The third series was crucial. Manu hit four targets, climbing into second place with 10 hits, tied with four other athletes. Yang Jin remained in the lead with 13 hits.

Stage 2 and Shoot-Off:



Manu continued her strong performance into Stage 2 but found herself in a tense shoot-off with Veronica Major for the bronze medal. Despite her best efforts, she fell short, finishing fourth.

Overall Performance:



Manu’s performance, though ending without a medal, showcased her resilience and skill. Her achievements in this Olympics will likely fuel her competitive spirit as she looks ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Games.