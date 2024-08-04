Budihal, Kamali defend titles at Mahabs

Chennai, August: 04 Ramesh Budihal of Karnataka and Kamali P of Tamil Nadu successfully defended their titles in the Open Men’s and Women’s categories at the 3rd Mahabs Point Break Challenge National Surf Series. Held at the pristine shores of the Bay of Bengal, the event featured two days of thrilling surfing action.

Kamali P not only retained her Women’s Open title but also triumphed in the Groms 16 and Under Women’s category, showcasing her dominance. Budihal, a seasoned surfer who had won both previous editions, completed a hat-trick of titles at the Mahabs Point Break Challenge. Additionally, young prodigy Kishore Kumar claimed victory in the Groms 16 and Under Boys category.

In the Men’s Open final, Budihal faced a strong challenge from Ajeesh Ali and Kishore Kumar, both from Tamil Nadu. Despite the stiff competition, Budihal emerged victorious, scoring 12.83 points to Ajeesh 10.30.

Kamali P had a comfortable win in the Women’s Open final, scoring an impressive 14.33 points. Shrishti Selvam of Tamil Nadu finished second with a score of 4.17, while Sandhya Arun, also from Tamil Nadu, secured third place with 3.10 points.

Kamali’s remarkable performance continued as she won the Groms 16 and Under Girls title with a score of 15.57, even higher than her Women’s Open final score.