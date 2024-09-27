ATM Heist Suspect Killed in Police Shootout After High-Speed Chase in TN

In a dramatic turn of events, a member of a gang suspected to be involved in a series of ATM heists in Kerala’s Thrissur district was shot dead by Tamil Nadu police on Friday morning. The gang, believed to be part of the notorious Bawaria gang, was intercepted following a high-speed chase after looting Rs 65 lakh from three ATMs in Thrissur.

The Chase and Shootout

The incident unfolded around 8:45 a.m. when the gang’s truck jumped a vehicle checkpoint at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district and sped towards Sankagiri, before abruptly changing routes to Veppadai Road. In their frantic attempt to escape, the truck rammed into a car and two two-wheelers, leaving one person injured.

Tamil Nadu police, who were in hot pursuit, intercepted the truck near Sanniyasipatti and escorted the burglars to the Veppadai police station under heavy security. Earlier, while pursuing the truck near Thoppukadu around 10:45 a.m., the police had ordered the driver, identified as Zumaan, to stop after hearing a loud noise from inside the vehicle.

“When asked to open the container, Zumaan revealed two other men inside. One of them jumped out and attempted to flee with a bag full of cash, attacking an inspector with a small weapon. Zumaan also tried to escape,” explained Salem Zone DIG ES Uma during a press briefing.

Robbery and Escape Plan

The gang had targeted three State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs in Thrissur—located at Mapranam, Shornur Road, and Kolazhy areas—using gas cutters to break them open in the early hours of the morning. The burglars looted Rs 65 lakh before fleeing the scene. Acting on a tip-off from the Kerala Police, who reported the burglars were traveling in a car and later switched to a container truck, Namakkal police intensified vehicle checks.

The suspects attempted to cross a stream during their escape, but Zumaan slipped and fell. As a sub-inspector approached to apprehend him, Zumaan attacked the officer, prompting the police to open fire in self-defense. Another burglar, who attempted to assault the officers with stones, was also shot in the leg.

The injured suspect was rushed to a hospital in Coimbatore for treatment, while five other gang members were detained for interrogation.

Gang’s Modus Operandi

DIG Uma elaborated on the gang’s strategy: “The gang specifically targeted SBI ATMs, which are typically loaded with cash. They operated in two teams—one traveling in a container truck and another in a car. Post-robbery, they regrouped and fled with the stolen money. The gang used Google Maps to identify ATMs in Thrissur.”

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are working to determine the total amount of cash stolen and whether the gang has links to similar ATM break-ins in Tamil Nadu. Scientific officers are examining the scene for weapons and evidence. A special team from Thrissur has arrived in Namakkal to assist with the investigation.

As the probe continues, police are also investigating whether the gang has connections with other criminal networks involved in similar heists across the region.