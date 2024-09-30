Seeran’s music & trailer launched

Filmmaker Rajesh M recently unveiled the music and trailer for the highly anticipated film Seeran, directed by his former assistant Durai K. Murugan. Produced by James Karthik and M. Niaz, Seeran features debutante James Karthik in the lead role and aims to shed light on social inequalities through a gripping narrative based on true events.

The launch event, attended by media and celebrities, highlighted the collaborative spirit of the cast and crew. Rajesh M expressed his pride in seeing his former assistant take the helm of this significant project.

Producer and lead actor James Karthik shared, “This movie is based on a true story, and we’ve communicated something very important to society. I believe it will resonate with everyone.”

Actress Ineya, who plays Poongothai in three distinct roles, added, “I hope you enjoy the trailer. This film presents an important aspect of life for society.”

Composer Jubin remarked on the special nature of the project, stating, “Everyone has done a great job, and I believe this movie will be a hit!”

Director Durai K. Murugan expressed gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized the teamwork that contributed to completing the film in just 30 days.

With a compelling story and talented cast, Seeran is set to release in theaters worldwide on October 4, distributed by Uthra Productions.