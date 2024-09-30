Sudha Kongara unveils Indie romantic song Thimirukaariye

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has released a vibrant new indie song titled ‘Thimirukaariye,’ featuring popular YouTuber Trending Theeviravadhi Goutham and Brigida Saga. Set against the backdrop of a lively Temple Festival, this romantic track has quickly become a highlight in the Tamil music scene. Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has released a vibrant new indie song titled ‘Thimirukaariye,’ featuring popular YouTuber Trending Theeviravadhi Goutham and Brigida Saga. Set against the backdrop of a lively Temple Festival, this romantic track has quickly become a highlight in the Tamil music scene.

Launched at a recent college event in Chennai, the song boasts a composition by A.K. Sasidaran and is sung by Anthony Dasan. Directed by Rudhra Jith, ‘Thimirukaariye’ captures the essence of romance through its enchanting visuals and infectious melody. The chemistry between Goutham and Brigida, coupled with the energetic dance moves choreographed by Sridhar Master, elevates the song’s appeal.

Since its teaser announcement, ‘Thimirukaariye’ has generated significant buzz and has garnered impressive views and streams across YouTube and music platforms. With cinematography by Mallika Arjun and editing by Aadit Maran, the song is produced by Trending Theeviravadhi Goutham Productions, alongside co-producer Senthilkumar Saritha (SS & Co).

As indie music continues to flourish in the Tamil industry, ‘Thimirukaariye’ stands out as a promising addition, resonating with audiences and solidifying its place on the charts.