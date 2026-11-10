Mettur dam storage inches up as inflows rise

Salem, Nov 10:

The water level in the Mettur Dam rose to 60.45 feet on Tuesday, up from 60.23 feet on Monday, as inflows into the reservoir surpassed the outflow discharge for irrigation.

Water resources department officials stated that the inflow stood at 3,989 cusecs, while the release of water for Delta irrigation was maintained at 1,000 cusecs. Total storage in the Stanley reservoir was recorded at 25.02 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Irrigation authorities indicated that steady showers in the catchment areas of the Cauvery basin over the past week have aided the gradual rise in reservoir levels.