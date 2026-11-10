Curb growing gun culture in TN: Anbumani urges government

Chennai, Nov 10:

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday expressed alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, urging the state government and the police department to take stern measures to eradicate an emerging gun culture.

Condemning the murder of PMK functionary Gnanavel, who was shot dead with a country gun near Gudiyattam in Vellore district on Monday, Anbumani noted that the victim was targeted by an illegal deer hunter named Poovarasan whom he had previously confronted. Pointing out that another PMK functionary, advocate Chakravarthy, was shot dead in broad daylight in Sholinghur last year, Anbumani asserted: “I warned back then about the spread of a gun culture in the unified Vellore district. But the same situation continues today. The growth of gun culture is extremely dangerous. I urge the Tamil Nadu government and police to take swift action to uproot this gun culture before law and order worsens further.”