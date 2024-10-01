Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by ₹ 48.50

The oil marketing companies on Tuesday announced a hike in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective from today (October 1st), according to the sources. The oil marketing companies on Tuesday announced a hike in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective from today (October 1st), according to the sources.

As per the official sources, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been increased by ₹ 48.50, marking a significant rise for businesses and establishments that rely on these cylinders.

Due to the increase in LPG cylinder prices, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 1,740 in Delhi compared to ₹ 1,691.50 earlier.

Along with the 19 kg variant, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also been increased by ₹ 12.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilize these cylinders for daily operations.

Last month also on 1st September, the oil marketing companies have increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹ 39. After the hike, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was ₹ 1,691.50.