Bengal doctors back on strike

Junior doctors in West Bengal, demanding better security at state hospitals after the rape and murder of a colleague at a medical college in Kolkata, have resumed their ‘total cease-work’. Junior doctors in West Bengal, demanding better security at state hospitals after the rape and murder of a colleague at a medical college in Kolkata, have resumed their ‘total cease-work’.

The suspension of work began at 10 am this morning as the doctors alleged there was no “positive approach” from the government to fulfil their demands for safety at work.

The government said it has reached out to the protesting doctors and that certain works related to the construction of toilets and installation of CCTVs will need time.

The doctors had rejoined duties partially from September 21 amid a flood situation in the state, ending their 42-day cease-work in protest over the rape and murder incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The cease-work follows another incident of attack on a medic with the doctors at the state-run Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital claiming they were beaten up by the relatives of a patient, who had died during treatment.

Speaking to PTI, one of the protesting doctors said there has been no “positive approach” from the government to fulfill their demands for security.

“Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today,” said Dr Aniket Mahato.

The doctors have also announced a massive protest rally in the city on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of 10-day Durga Puja.