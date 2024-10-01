Tambaram and Avadi Corporations Set to Expand by Annexing 37 Village Panchayats

In a landmark decision aimed at enhancing urban governance and infrastructure, the Tambaram and Avadi Corporations near Chennai are set to annex 37 village panchayats, significantly expanding their boundaries. This move is expected to improve essential services and development in the newly incorporated areas. In a landmark decision aimed at enhancing urban governance and infrastructure, the Tambaram and Avadi Corporations near Chennai are set to annex 37 village panchayats, significantly expanding their boundaries. This move is expected to improve essential services and development in the newly incorporated areas.

Expansion Details

The Tambaram Corporation will incorporate 18 villages, including Agaramthen, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, and Mudichur. This expansion will allow the corporation to grow from its current area of 84.7 square kilometers to an impressive 172.34 square kilometers, making it nearly one-fourth the size of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The population is projected to rise from 723,017 to approximately 1,008,473 as a result of this annexation.

Approval and Background

Deputy Mayor G. Kamaraj announced that the Chengalpet district administration’s proposal for this expansion has received government approval. These village panchayats were initially excluded during the corporation’s formation in 2021 due to the 2019 rural local body elections. By bringing these areas under the corporation’s jurisdiction, the local administration aims to ensure better infrastructure, improved public services, and enhanced living conditions for residents.

Implications of the Expansion

This significant expansion is expected to pave the way for improved urban planning and development. With a larger area and increased population, the Tambaram Corporation will be better positioned to address challenges such as waste management, water supply, road infrastructure, and public health services. Residents of the newly annexed villages can anticipate better access to amenities and improved governance as the corporation implements its plans for growth and development.

The annexation marks a critical step towards bridging the urban-rural divide and promoting sustainable development in the Chennai metropolitan area. The local administration’s proactive approach is aimed at fostering an inclusive environment that caters to the needs of a rapidly growing population.