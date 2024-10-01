“Ties not normal with China”: Army Chief

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is “stable but not normal,” according to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is “stable but not normal,” according to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Gen Dwivedi said the current state of affairs remains “sensitive,” and India is fully prepared for any contingency.

General Dwivedi explained that India aims to restore the situation to its pre-2020 status, prior to the military standoff that began in May 2020.

This would involve returning to the conditions that existed in terms of ground occupation, buffer zones, and patrols.

He said that until this restoration is achieved, the situation will continue to be sensitive.

“The situation is stable, but it is not normal and it’s sensitive. If that be the case what are we wanting? We want that the situation that was there pre-April 2020 should be restored,” General Dwivedi said.

“With China, you must compete, cooperate, coexist, confront, and contest. So until that situation is restored, as far as we are concerned, the situation will remain sensitive and we are fully operationally prepared to face any kind of contingency. Trust has become the biggest casualty.”

General Dwivedi said that despite ongoing diplomatic talks, the execution of any agreements depends on military commanders on the ground. Although there is “positive signalling” from diplomatic talks, full disengagement has not been accomplished.