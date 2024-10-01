Rajinikanth stable after elective procedure

Actor Rajinikanth has successfully undergone an elective procedure at a private hospital, during which a stent was placed near his lower abdominal area. Actor Rajinikanth has successfully undergone an elective procedure at a private hospital, during which a stent was placed near his lower abdominal area.

The procedure was carried out by a team of three specialty doctors in a cath lab.

Currently, he is stable and is being kept under observation. He will be recuperating at the hospital for the next 2-3 days before being discharged.