Rajinikanth stable after elective procedure

Soon after the news of Rajinikanth’s hospitalisation emerged, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi and several fans wished the actor a speedy recovery. His hospitalisation caused a lot of worry among his ardent fans, who prayed for his recovery.
On the work front, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film will release in theatres on October 10. The actor returned to Chennai from Visakhapatnam, where he was shooting for his film, Coolie, 10 days ago.
Rajinikanth attended the audio launch of Vettaiyan on September 20 and delivered a speech for about an hour. He also danced to the film’s single, Manasilaayo, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, at the event.