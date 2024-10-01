Israeli Army reports intense fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces on Monday night (local time) launched “targeted ground raids” aimed at what it believes are Hezbollah targets across several villages of southern Lebanon despite growing international calls for a de-escalation. The Israel Defence Forces on Monday night (local time) launched “targeted ground raids” aimed at what it believes are Hezbollah targets across several villages of southern Lebanon despite growing international calls for a de-escalation.

Ground attacks were backed by airstrikes and artillery launches in places close to Israel’s northern border.

Israel informed the United States on its plans for a ground operation despite opposition from President Joe Biden who said “we should have a ceasefire now”. Joe Biden also said he spoke to both sides and supports “collective bargaining effort” to establish peace.

An US official who wished to remain anonymous said the White House cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against a larger and longer-term ground operation that could risk a direct confrontation with Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, issued an indirect warning to Tehran saying “no place” in the Middle East is beyond Israel’s reach. He also appealed to the Iranian people saying Israel wants to live in peace with Iran as he accused the Ayatollah’s of ‘funding’ wards across the region to ‘destroy’ Israel.

Iran foreign ministry on Monday said Israel’s “crimes” will not go unpunished and it will respond at a time and place of its own choosing. Tehran said it does not want a full-scale war but is not afraid of it.