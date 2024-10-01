Govinda shares first statement from hospital after shooting himself in the leg

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, hours after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, shared the first message for his fans. Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, hours after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, shared the first message for his fans.

In an audio message, as reported by news agency PTI, Govinda thanked the doctor who treated him. He also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their prayers.

Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message, “Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.”

On Tuesday morning, Govinda was taken to the Criti Care Hospital after he was accidentally shot in the leg by his revolver this morning, according to Mumbai Police. The incident took place around 4.45 am on Tuesday. A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda is fine and the injury is not serious.