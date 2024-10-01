India beats Bangladesh by 7-wickets in second test

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quick half-century to help India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets and whitewash the visitors at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets each in the third innings to reduce Bangladesh to 146 runs.

Day 4 was a day of records when Indian batters went in blitzkrieg mode and scored 285/9 wickets before declaring their first innings after skittling out Bangladesh for just 235.

The Indian batters would then go hell for leather at the Bangla bowlers scoring the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Test history in order to get to 285. With Bangladesh already losing 2 wickets at Stumps on Day 4.

India won the first Test by 280 runs earlier in the month in Chennai. Bangladesh though had their moments in the first Test could not go on to capitalise the moments to get the result in their favour.

Winning captain Rohit Sharma said that the main intention behind India’s explosive first innings was just the fact that they wanted to make sure they get as many overs to bowl at Bangladesh as possible.

“When we came on day four, we wanted to get them out as early as possible and see what we can do with the bat. It was not about the runs we get but the overs we wanted to bowl at them. The pitch didn’t have much for bowlers but to get a game out of that pitch was a great effort from the bowlers. The batters were willing to take the risk and we were ready to give ourselves a chance at a result.” he said.