CSK’s Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL due to injury

New Delhi, Apr 22:

Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing IPL season due to a hamstring injury, dealing a major blow to the five-time champions.

The franchise said Mhatre, who sustained the injury during CSK’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, will require a rehabilitation period of six to 12 weeks.

“Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

“Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks,” CSK announced on its social media on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who came in as an impact substitute, was seen in visible discomfort and clutched his hamstring while attempting a run during CSK’s 10-run loss to SRH in Hyderabad.

He required on-field treatment and, although he continued briefly, was dismissed soon after.

“It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he’s going to be a big, big loss because he’s been in really nice touch for us,” CSK’s batting coach Mike Hussey had said at the post-match press conference.

Mhatre has been CSK’s standout batter this season. He lea collecting 201 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 177.87.

Chennai Super Kings have endured a poor start to the 2026 season, losing four of their six matches to languish in eighth place.