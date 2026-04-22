Jurel eyes consistency behind stumps

Lucknow, Apr 22:

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel has stressed the importance of consistency over momentary brilliance after producing a standout stumping in the IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Jurel, who effected a sharp stumping to dismiss Cameron Green, credited his growth behind the stumps to the guidance of head coach Kumar Sangakkara. The 25-year-old said he remains focused on maintaining high standards in his wicketkeeping rather than chasing extraordinary moments, highlighting discipline and hard work as the cornerstones of his approach.

His effort did not go unnoticed, drawing praise from batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who described the stumping as “simply magnificent.” Reacting to the recognition, Jurel said it was a special feeling to be acknowledged by a player of Tendulkar’s stature, calling it a dream moment in his career.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer will now turn his attention to Rajasthan Royals’ upcoming fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Ground, a venue he considers home. Having played much of his early cricket there, Jurel expressed confidence in using his familiarity with the conditions to assist his teammates in what promises to be a crucial encounter.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants batter Aiden Markram underlined the need for his side to make their home ground a stronghold after suffering consecutive defeats at the venue this season.