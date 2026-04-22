Srikkanth slams Parag over poor form

Chennai, Apr 22:

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has come down heavily on Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, questioning his form and overall impact in the ongoing IPL season.

Parag’s underwhelming returns with the bat have raised concerns. The right-hander has struggled to deliver in key moments, failing to stabilise the innings during pressure situations as the team suffered consecutive defeats.

The Royals’ growing dependence on their top order—particularly Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal—along with No. 3 Dhruv Jurel, has exposed vulnerabilities in the middle order.