3 cops suspended in Mathura after Bishnoi gang shooter’s video goes viral

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey has suspended three police personnel after a video statement of Yogesh, a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral.

The sharpshooter was seen speaking to local media crews while being in police custody at the Refinery police station.

Shooter Yogesh had said that his encounter in Mathura was fake. He had given a statement on NCP leader Baba Siddiqui who was shot dead in Mumbai.

Sub-inspector Ramsanehi, head constable Vipin and constable Sanjay posted at Refinery police station have been suspended by SSP Pandey.

Yogesh, involved in a murder case in Delhi, was arrested by the Delhi Special Cell and Mathura Police in a joint action on Thursday.

Delhi police’s special cell in a joint operation with Mathura Police arrested Yogesh, a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old gym owner.

SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey said, “In a joint operation between police and Delhi Special Cell team, a sharpshooter named Yogesh, who is said to have linkages with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been injured in an encounter. He has been wanted in a murder case in Delhi.”

The gym owner, identified as Nadir Shah, was shot dead in full public view in South Delhi on September 12.