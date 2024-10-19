Delhi’s toxic air is back, AQI ‘very poor’

Smog has set in various parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, with the air quality deteriorating to ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories at a rapid pace over the past few days.

Delhi’s AQI or air quality index has crossed the 300 mark in several areas, as the government grapples with the rising air pollution ahead of winter. In Anand Vihar, Akshardham and its surrounding areas, on Saturday morning, the AQI rose to 334, marking the air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

A layer of smog was also noticed in several parts of the national capital on Saturday morning. The AQI was recorded at 251 near India Gate, 209 near Nehru Park, 226 near ITO, 273 near Bhikaji Cama Place and 253 near AIIMS, remaining in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions took effect Delhi on October 15 due to the worsening air quality, and measures such as frequent cleaning of roads with water to reduce dust are already underway.

On Friday, October 18, the AQI had hit 292, with the Wazirpur region being the worst affected with a reading of 390. Dust pollution within Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) are key factors making the air quality worse as easterly winds have begun.

Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, predicts that the contribution of stubble burning pollution from Punjab and Haryana is expected to increase over the weekend.

Residents have been complaining of difficulty breathing, cough and various illnesses due to the pollution. Ashish Kumar Meena told news agency ANI, that pollution near the Akshardham region had intensified to the level of causing “choking in the throat, breathing issues and also irritation in the eyes.”