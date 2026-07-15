Kerala Minister meets CM Vijay

Chennai, July 15:

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said Tamil Nadu’s cooperation is crucial in curbing the spread of narcotics, following a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters after the discussion, Chennithala said he had held detailed talks with the Chief Minister on controlling drug trafficking in southern states. He added that CM Vijay has assured that security along the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border will be strengthened to check the movement of narcotics.

The Kerala Minister also said that Tamil Nadu has extended support to “Operation Tufan,” an anti-drug initiative aimed at cracking down on narcotics networks. He urged CM Vijay, whom he described as a prominent leader in South India, to actively spearhead awareness campaigns against drug abuse, particularly among youth and students.

Chennithala further revealed that Directors General of Police (DGPs) from five southern states will soon hold a joint meeting to chalk out coordinated measures to tackle the drug menace. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Puducherry are planning to work together to curb drug trafficking through a unified strategy.

Emphasising the need for collective action, he called upon leaders from all political parties to participate in awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

“Combating narcotics requires not just enforcement, but sustained awareness among the public, especially the younger generation,” he said.