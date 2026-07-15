E V Velu appears before DVAC for questioning

Chennai, July 15:

Former Tamil Nadu minister E. V. Velu appeared before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) office in Alandur on Tuesday for inquiry in connection with an alleged road contract scam case.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2022 by Jeyaram Venkatesan of the Arappor Iyakkam, following which a case was registered. As part of the probe, DVAC officials conducted searches on June 25 across nearly 20 locations linked to Velu. The agency later reported the seizure of Rs 40 lakh in cash during the raids, a claim strongly denied by the former minister.

DVAC had initially summoned Velu to appear for questioning on July 3. However, he failed to attend, citing medical treatment in Singapore. His legal representatives appeared before the officials and submitted a letter explaining his absence, assuring that he would cooperate with the investigation at a later date.

Subsequently, the DVAC issued a lookout notice against him and sent a fresh summons directing him to appear on July 15. Complying with the notice, Velu presented himself at the DVAC headquarters, where a team led by DSP Bhaskaran began questioning him.

Sources said the inquiry is focused on alleged irregularities in road contracts and financial transactions linked to the case. Officials are examining documents, financial records, and statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case has drawn significant political attention, with further developments expected based on the outcome of the inquiry.