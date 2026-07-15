Senthilbalaji denies absconding in MLA poaching case

Chennai, July 15:

Former minister and DMK MLA V Senthilbalaji has written to the Triplicane police through his counsel stating that he has not absconded and that his name does not figure in the FIR in the alleged TVK MLA poaching attempt case.

Police sources said the letter was sent on Tuesday in response to a summons directing him to appear for an inquiry. The notice was served to his parents at their residence in Karur, and a lookout circular had also been issued. However, sources indicated that his name has been included in the additional case records.

Senthilbalaji and his brother, R.V. Ashok Kumar, were granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court last week in connection with the case.

Following the initial arrest of three persons, the Chennai police said the accused were acting on behalf of Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar, and that a meeting related to the alleged conspiracy was held at a star hotel in the city. On Tuesday, police arrested another accused, Ganeshan (43) from Madurai, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12.

The case stems from a complaint by N. Elaiyaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, who approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29 alleging an attempt to lure him.

According to the complaint, a man identified as Thirunavukkarasu, who claimed to run a survey firm named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), contacted Elaiyaraja with an offer. When the MLA initially disconnected the call, the caller allegedly reached out again, urging him to vote against the Speaker despite being a ruling party member, and offered Rs 35 crore as inducement. Subsequently, more arrests were made as the investigation progressed.