TN to revamp school midday meal menu

Chennai, July 15:

The Tamil Nadu government is set to revamp the menu of its school midday meal scheme, with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin directing officials to enhance both the quality and variety of food served to students. The move is part of a broader effort to improve nutrition levels and ensure that meals provided in government schools are wholesome and appealing.

At present, the scheme serves a range of dishes including vegetable biryani, sambar rice, black chickpea curry, tomato rice, tamarind rice, lemon rice, curry leaf rice and spinach rice. The programme benefits more than 40.8 lakh students across the State, making it one of the largest nutrition initiatives in the country.

In addition to the midday meal scheme, the State’s breakfast programme provides primary school children with items such as upma, kichadi and pongal. The government has already announced plans to expand the breakfast scheme to cover students up to Class 8 starting September this year.

During a recent review meeting of the School Education Department, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to serve high-quality, nutritious meals comparable to home-cooked food. Officials have been instructed to review the existing menu and introduce new dishes that can enhance both taste and nutritional value.

Discussions on the revised menu are currently underway, and an updated list of food items is expected to be announced soon. The initiative aims to strengthen student health, improve meal satisfaction, and ensure better learning outcomes through proper nutrition.