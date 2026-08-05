TN Budget aim at revenue mobilisation

Chennai, Aug 5:

Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the first Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for 2026–27, outlining a fiscal roadmap that balances revenue mobilisation with welfare expansion and sectoral investments.

The government has projected an additional revenue of Rs 16,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore from a liquor production cess, and announced the formation of a Revenue Enhancement Committee to explore further avenues.

The Budget also emphasised rural development through sports, with Rs 42 crore earmarked for organising Tamil Nadu Rural Games aimed at promoting traditional sports like jallikattu and showcasing rural talent globally.

Healthcare received a significant push, with the announcement of ‘Thai Care Centres’ across the State to support pregnant women with free accommodation, food, and medical care.

A sum of Rs 23 crore has been allocated for the initiative. Additionally, five regional cancer care hospitals will be established under a hub-and-spoke model, alongside Rs 10 crore for cancer research and development.

The Budget underscored the government’s commitment to social justice and welfare. Rs 250 crore has been allocated for the Aandror Development Scheme to improve infrastructure in tribal areas, while Rs 462.41 crore has been set aside to safeguard the 69% reservation policy and continue the 7.5% quota for government school students in medical education.

Welfare of persons with disabilities has been allotted Rs 1,485 crore, and a substantial Rs 9,818 crore has been earmarked for social welfare and women’s rights programmes.

Support for women includes Rs 812 crore for the Annanin Seer scheme, which provides financial assistance for marriages, including gold and silk sarees. Minority welfare measures include an increase in Haj subsidy and funding support for self-help groups and burial infrastructure.

In education and nutrition, the Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme has been expanded to cover students up to Classes 6 to 8, benefiting over 15 lakh children, with an allocation of Rs 710 crore.

The Budget also provides for the establishment of 12 new old age homes, recreation centres for senior citizens, enhanced welfare schemes for transgender persons, and the upgradation of 500 Anganwadi centres with improved infrastructure.