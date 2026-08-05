TN Budget bats for water supply, smart mobility

Chennai, Aug 5:

The Tamil Nadu Budget 2026–27 has outlined an ambitious roadmap for urban transformation, with major investments in municipal administration, water supply and smart city infrastructure.

A key highlight is the launch of the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission with an outlay of ₹2,117 crore. The mission will focus on improving core urban infrastructure, including water supply, underground sewerage, solid waste management, roads, public transport, green spaces and restoration of water bodies, alongside the introduction of AI-driven e-governance and urban public health initiatives.

In Chennai, the Intelligent Transport Management System is in its final stages, with plans for comprehensive street redesign, smart parking facilities at 20 locations and road upgrades in key industrial hubs such as Ambattur and Guindy. The government has also proposed people-friendly streets across all municipal corporations, featuring pedestrian pathways, cycling lanes, improved junctions, safer access to schools and LED street lighting.

To address urban flooding, the Budget includes blue-green infrastructure projects around Chennai’s water bodies. Additionally, a ₹3,108 crore Ring Main Pipeline project has been announced to ensure round-the-clock drinking water supply across the city by 2030–31.

The government also plans to restore the Cooum and Adyar rivers through global tenders and detailed project reports, aiming to rejuvenate these key waterways. Overall, ₹29,863 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, reflecting a strong push toward sustainable and resilient urban development.