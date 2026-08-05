Visa cuts 2,600 jobs amid AI shift 

New Delhi, Aug 5:

In a significant move reflecting the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the corporate world, global payments giant Visa has announced the elimination of around 2,600 jobs, accounting for nearly 7% of its global workforce.

The layoffs, which took many employees by surprise, are part of the company’s broader strategy to streamline operations and invest more heavily in AI-driven technologies. While the decision is global, its impact has been strongly felt in India, where Visa has a substantial workforce across major cities.

For several employees in India, the news came unexpectedly in the early hours of July 29, when layoff emails reportedly arrived between 4 am and 5 am. By the time many workers began their day, they had already lost their jobs. Reports indicate that entire teams were affected, with one India-based group of 28 employees seeing 10 members laid off. The cuts were not limited to entry-level roles; senior professionals, including engineering managers and directors with years of experience, were also impacted.

Visa has not disclosed the exact number of layoffs in India, but the country is a key hub for the company, with over 3,500 employees working in technology and corporate roles across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This makes the development particularly concerning for India’s tech workforce, which has long been a backbone for global companies seeking skilled talent at scale.

The layoffs are not a result of financial distress. In fact, Visa continues to perform strongly, benefiting from steady consumer spending and a robust transaction-based business model. Instead, the restructuring reflects a strategic shift toward greater efficiency and the adoption of advanced technologies. CEO Ryan McInerney has emphasized the company’s focus on “agentic AI” — systems capable of performing complex tasks with minimal human intervention — marking a shift from AI as a support tool to AI as a replacement for certain job functions.

This transition raises broader concerns about the future of employment in the technology sector. The question is no longer whether AI can assist workers, but whether it can reduce the need for them altogether. Visa’s decision highlights a growing trend where companies are proactively reshaping their workforce in anticipation of technological change, rather than reacting to immediate business pressures.

Another unsettling aspect of the layoffs is that strong performance did not necessarily guarantee job security. Accounts from former employees suggest that even high-performing individuals with strong track records were affected, underscoring the unpredictable nature of such restructuring efforts. This has contributed to a sense of uncertainty and anxiety among professionals in the sector.

Visa is not alone in this shift. Several major global companies have recently announced similar workforce reductions as they pivot toward AI and automation. Firms across industries — from payments and fintech to cloud computing and enterprise software — are reevaluating their staffing needs in light of technological advancements. This signals a broader transformation in how businesses operate and allocate resources.

For India, the implications are particularly significant. The country has long been a preferred destination for global tech operations, offering a large pool of skilled engineers and professionals. However, as AI becomes more capable, companies may begin to question the scale of human resources required for certain functions. This could lead to a structural shift in employment patterns, with increased demand for AI-related skills and a decline in traditional roles.

In the near term, the layoffs serve as a stark reminder of the rapid pace of change in the modern workplace. For employees, it highlights the importance of adaptability and continuous skill development. For policymakers and industry leaders, it raises critical questions about how to prepare the workforce for an AI-driven future.

Ultimately, Visa’s job cuts are not just about reducing headcount — they are a reflection of a larger transformation underway in the global economy. As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its impact on jobs, industries, and livelihoods will only become more profound, making this a pivotal moment for workers and businesses alike.