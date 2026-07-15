Nagercoil custodial death: Three jail officials arrested

Chennai, July 15:

Three police officials, including a jail warden, have been arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of Sabarivarman, a 35-year-old disabled undertrial prisoner from Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district.

Sabarivarman was arrested for allegedly selling gutka and remanded in judicial custody. He later died in prison, triggering serious allegations from his family, who claimed he was assaulted despite his disability and had sustained multiple injuries across his body.

An autopsy conducted in the presence of a district judge reportedly revealed 19 injuries, intensifying suspicions of custodial violence. Following the findings, District Jail Chief Warden Jagan and prison staff Sivakumar and Thiruvidainambi were arrested. Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

The death has sparked widespread political outrage. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. He urged the Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, to ensure justice for the victim.

In a statement, Udhayanidhi questioned the police version that Sabarivarman was in good health at the time of arrest and died after falling ill during enquiry. He alleged inconsistency in the handling of gutka-related cases, pointing out that a ruling party functionary arrested in a similar case in Erode was granted station bail on the same day, while Sabarivarman died in custody.

Calling it a case of unequal application of law, he said the government must respond firmly and transparently to restore public confidence.