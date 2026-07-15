1,215 special buses across TN for weekend rush

Chennai, July 15:

To manage the surge in passenger traffic during the weekend holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (TNSETC) will operate a total of 1,215 special buses across the State.

According to TNSETC General Manager (Operations) Jerolin Lisbon Singh, special services will be run from key bus termini in Chennai and other major cities to facilitate smooth travel for passengers heading to their hometowns.

From Kilambakkam, 395 buses will be operated on Friday (July 17) and 330 buses on Saturday (July 18) to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

From Koyambedu, 120 buses each will be operated on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Additionally, 200 special buses will be operated from cities such as Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.

From Madhavaram, 25 buses each will be run on July 17 and 18 to Tiruvannamalai, Polur and Puducherry.

To facilitate return travel after the weekend, 420 special buses will be operated on Sunday (July 19) from various locations to Chennai and Bengaluru, based on passenger demand.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and make use of the official TNSETC website or mobile app for prior booking to avoid last-minute rush.