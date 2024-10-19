New low-pressure area to form on October 22

Following a brief lull, Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai, is set to experience more rainfall as weather conditions evolve over the next few days.

On Friday, Chennai witnessed showers along with thunderstorms, and these weather patterns are expected to persist through the weekend, driven by a cyclonic circulation over the sea.

Adding to the weather activity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the formation of a new low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal on October 22 (Tuesday). This development is likely to influence the weather across the region.

A trough, extending from the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea to the south Andhra Pradesh coast across Karnataka and Rayalaseema, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of Tamil Nadu.

Starting from October 20 (Sunday), districts including Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, and Madurai are likely to witness heavy rains.

In Chennai, many areas have already experienced light to moderate rainfall, which is expected to continue for the next two days. The ongoing showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperature during both day and night.

The state is bracing for further weather developments, with the low-pressure system potentially bringing more widespread and intense rainfall in the coming days.

Authorities are advising residents to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions.