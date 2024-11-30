Centre declares snakebites a notifiable disease in India

As per data from the Ministry, around 50,000 deaths in India occur due to an estimated 3-4 million snakebites annually. This accounts for half of all snakebite deaths globally. However, the cases are grossly underreported.

“Snakebites are an issue of public health concern and in certain cases, they cause mortality, morbidity, and disability. Farmers, tribal population, etc. are at higher risk,” said Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, in a letter, addressed to the Secretaries of Health of all States and Union Territories (UTs).