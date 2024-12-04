Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM tomorrow

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on December 5, as he was unanimously elected as the state BJP legislature party leader at its meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Devendra Fadnavis’s name was finalised for the top post at the BJP’s core committee meeting held ahead of the legislature party meeting.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Devendra Fadnavis were present in the BJP’s core committee meeting.

The BJP has appointed Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party’s meeting.