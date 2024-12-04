Karthigai Deepam: Flag Hoisting at Tiruvannamalai temple

The grand Karthigai Deepam festival commenced at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai today (Dec. 4) with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony.

The event began with the hoisting of the sacred flag by the temple priests at the golden flagpole, in the presence of thousands of devotees gathered at the temple premises. The Annamalaiyar, Unnamulai Amman, and Parasakthi Amman deities were specially adorned for the occasion and presided near the golden flagpole.

Key Highlights of the Festival:

The Karthigai Deepam festival is celebrated with great fervor in Tiruvannamalai. The highlight of the festivities will be the Thiru Karthigai Day on December 13, when:

The car procession will take place in the morning at 9 a.m.

The Maha Deepam will be lit atop the 2,668-foot high Annamalai Hill at 6 p.m.