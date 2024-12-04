Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, on way to Sambhal, stopped at Ghazipur border

Traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near the Ghazipur border moved slowly on Wednesday morning due to heightened security measures for the scheduled visit of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, and Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh’s violence-hit Sambhal district.

At the congested Ghazipur border, Rahul Gandhi said it is his right to go to Sambhal as the Leader of Opposition, but the police is stopping him.

“I am ready to go alone, I am ready to go with the police, but they did not accept that too. They are saying that if we come back in a few days then they will let us go. This is against the rights of the LoP and against the Constitution. We just want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there, we want to meet the people. My constitutional right is not being given to me. This is the new India, this is the India to end the Constitution. This is the India to end Ambedkar’s Constitution. We will keep fighting,” Rahul Gandhi said.