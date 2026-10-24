MCC students organise walkathon to promote body positivity

Chennai:

The Department of Communication at Madras Christian College (Autonomous) organised a walkathon along Besant Nagar Beach Road on October 24 as part of its ‘POV – Perfect Original Version’ public relations campaign to promote body positivity, self-acceptance and individuality. Led by II MA Communication students, the non-competitive event was open to the public and saw participants carrying banners and placards highlighting the importance of self-worth and acceptance.

The campaign seeks to challenge appearance-based beauty standards, body shaming, colourism, visual biases and unrealistic beauty ideals promoted through digital platforms. By taking the initiative to a public space, the students aimed to encourage conversations on diversity, personal confidence and the need to look beyond physical appearance. Dr Deborah Raj, Head of the Department of Communication, stressed the importance of embracing individuality and challenging stereotypes.

Monika V, student convenor of the POV campaign, said people should focus on how they perceive themselves rather than constantly comparing themselves with others. The organising team thanked the local police and municipal authorities for their support and permissions. S. RAANI Enterprises, Sri Krishna Construction, Kalaivani Sweets and Vision Blend sponsored the initiative.