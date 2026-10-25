Padma Shri awardee Chef Damu dies at 72

Renowned chef and television personality Dr K Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away today. He was aged 72. His demise marks the end of an illustrious career spanning culinary education, television and the promotion of Indian cuisine.

Born on September 3, 1954, in Tamil Nadu, Damodharan developed a passion for cooking that grew into a distinguished career in the hospitality industry. With qualifications in hotel management and advanced academic credentials, he combined professional expertise with a deep understanding of traditional Indian cuisine. He earned a PhD in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from the University of Madras in 2004.

Chef Damu became a household name through his cooking programmes on Tamil television. His ability to explain recipes in an engaging and accessible manner helped bring culinary knowledge to audiences across generations. He also won widespread recognition as a judge on Vijay TV’s popular reality show Cooku with Comali, where his expertise, humour and encouraging approach made him a familiar and much-loved presence.

His culinary accomplishments extended beyond television. In December 2010, he entered the Guinness World Records by cooking 617 dishes in a continuous session lasting 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. The achievement demonstrated his remarkable endurance and mastery of a wide range of dishes. He also authored cookbooks, conducted culinary workshops and mentored aspiring chefs, helping promote India’s diverse food traditions.

In recognition of his contribution to culinary science and gastronomy, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on him in 2025. The award acknowledged his work in popularising Indian cuisine and bringing professional culinary knowledge to a wider audience. Through his academic career, television appearances and public engagements, he helped bridge the gap between professional kitchens and ordinary households.

Chef Damu’s death leaves a void in Tamil television and the culinary community. His legacy will endure through the chefs he trained, the students he guided and the millions of viewers who followed his programmes. He will be remembered for his passion for food, his contribution to culinary education and his role in making cooking an engaging part of everyday life.