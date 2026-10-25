Bay of Bengal system likely to intensify into cyclone,Tamilnadu likely to experience heavy rainfall

Chennai,Oct 25:

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by October 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is expected to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, while Tamil Nadu is likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next few days.

The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression before developing into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on October 26. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28. If it develops into a cyclone, it will be named Arnab.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon remains active over Tamil Nadu, with widespread rainfall reported across the State. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Sunday, October 25, with isolated extremely heavy showers likely in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in parts of the Cauvery delta, western and southern districts.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, may receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of Tamil Nadu.